Janney Montgomery Scott Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)

Janney Montgomery Scott restated their buy rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) in a report released on Thursday, April 13th. They currently have a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment Corp in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment Corp in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Six Flags Entertainment Corp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment Corp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment Corp in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment Corp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) traded down 0.41% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,783 shares. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 1.18. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 12 month low of $47.61 and a 12 month high of $65.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average of $58.40.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.58 million. Six Flags Entertainment Corp had a negative return on equity of 297.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post $2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brett Petit sold 12,698 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $786,641.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 170,433 shares in the company, valued at $10,558,324.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James Reid-Anderson sold 78,992 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $5,137,639.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,540,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,293,241.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,690 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,281. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp by 39.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp by 197.5% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (Six Flags) is a regional theme park operator. The Company operates in the theme parks segment. The Company operates approximately 19 regional theme and water parks. Its parks occupy approximately 4,500 acres of land. Its parks are located in geographically diverse markets across North America.

