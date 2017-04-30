Simulations Plus (SLP) Getting Very Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) has been trending very positive on Saturday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Simulations Plus earned a daily sentiment score of 0.62 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the technology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) remained flat at $11.70 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,711 shares. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $12.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. The firm has a market cap of $201.71 million, a P/E ratio of 38.24 and a beta of -0.17.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm earned $5.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.69%. Analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc (Simulations Plus) develops and produces software for use in pharmaceutical research and for education, and provides consulting and contract research services to the pharmaceutical industry. The Company offers five software products for pharmaceutical research. ADMET (Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion and Toxicity) Predictor is a computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts over 140 different properties for them at the rate of about 200,000 compounds per hour.

