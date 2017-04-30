Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 75,477 Shares of General Electric Company (GE)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its position in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,055,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75,477 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric Company were worth $64,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 80,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric Company by 46.0% in the third quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric Company by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of General Electric Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 248,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 186,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) traded down 0.31% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.99. 24,079,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. General Electric Company has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average is $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.20. General Electric Company also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 5,427 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 390% compared to the average daily volume of 1,107 put options.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. General Electric Company had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm earned $27.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric Company will post $1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. General Electric Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price target on shares of General Electric Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of General Electric Company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 target price on shares of General Electric Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric Company in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Vetr cut shares of General Electric Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.56 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

In other General Electric Company news, Vice Chairman David Leon Joyce sold 159,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $4,719,608.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 738,907 shares in the company, valued at $21,842,090.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Bornstein acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,269.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Company Profile

