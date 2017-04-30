SI Financial Group (SIFI) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.44

News articles about SI Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIFI) have trended positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SI Financial Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.44 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the savings and loans company an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

SI Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIFI) opened at 14.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. SI Financial Group has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $16.23.

SI Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. SI Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm earned $13.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that SI Financial Group will post $0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. SI Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

SI Financial Group Company Profile

SI Financial Group, Inc is a holding company for Savings Institute Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering a range of financial services to consumers and businesses in its market area, including insurance, trust and investment services.

