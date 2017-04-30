Viacom, Inc. (VIA) Short Interest Update

Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,497 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the February 28th total of 144,711 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,323 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Viacom in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Drexel Hamilton raised Viacom to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viacom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyBridge Capital II LLC boosted its position in shares of Viacom by 10.5% in the third quarter. SkyBridge Capital II LLC now owns 367,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after buying an additional 35,043 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viacom by 0.4% in the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Viacom by 9.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viacom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,623,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Viacom during the third quarter worth approximately $584,000. 1.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) traded down 1.76% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.60. The company had a trading volume of 24,852 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.45. Viacom has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $50.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Viacom’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/short-interest-in-viacom-inc-via-decreases-by-41-6-updated.html.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc offers global media brands that create television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences and other entertainment content. As of September 30, 2016, the Company offered its services for audiences in more than 180 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.