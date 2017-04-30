Short Interest in Sequential Brands Group Inc (SQBG) Decreases By 0.7%

Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,241,453 shares, a drop of 0.7% from the March 15th total of 6,284,064 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,311 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.5 days.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) opened at 3.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. The firm’s market cap is $209.77 million. Sequential Brands Group has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $9.14.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Sequential Brands Group had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $45.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sequential Brands Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sequential Brands Group will post $0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Al Gossett purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 489,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,564.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leonard Stewart, Jr. purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $47,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,404.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 52.4% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,487,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,786,000 after buying an additional 511,135 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,656,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequential Brands Group during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 69,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SQBG shares. Wunderlich restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Sequential Brands Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sequential Brands Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Roth Capital set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sequential Brands Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sequential Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sequential Brands Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Sequential Brands Group Company Profile

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the fashion, home, athletic and lifestyle categories. The Company’s portfolio of consumer brands includes Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse, Jessica Simpson, Joe’s Jeans, William Rast, Ellen Tracy, Revo, AND1 and Avia. The Company’s brands are licensed for a range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories and home goods.

