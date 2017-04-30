Short Interest in Second Sight Medical Products Inc (EYES) Drops By 22.4%

Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,183,589 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 5,390,755 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 771,773 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 16.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Gregg Williams bought 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYES. Versant Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the first quarter valued at $5,436,000. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 191,577 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 25,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 104,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 48,868 shares in the last quarter. 6.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) traded up 0.87% during trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. 148,294 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $65.38 million. Second Sight Medical Products has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Second Sight Medical Products had a negative net margin of 502.22% and a negative return on equity of 121.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Second Sight Medical Products will post ($0.54) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Short Interest in Second Sight Medical Products Inc (EYES) Drops By 22.4%” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/short-interest-in-second-sight-medical-products-inc-eyes-decreases-by-22-4-updated.html.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing prosthetic devices that restore vision to blind individuals. The Company’s product, the Argus II System, treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa (RP). The Argus II System provides an artificial form of vision that differs from the vision of people with normal sight.

Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.