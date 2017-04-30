RadiSys Co. (RSYS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RadiSys Co. (NASDAQ:RSYS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,371,002 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the March 15th total of 1,181,736 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,836 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of RadiSys in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Group LLC dropped their price target on shares of RadiSys to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadiSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of RadiSys (NASDAQ:RSYS) opened at 4.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24. RadiSys has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $5.81. The firm’s market capitalization is $155.95 million.

RadiSys (NASDAQ:RSYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company earned $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.07 million. RadiSys had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.36%. RadiSys’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RadiSys will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RadiSys news, CEO Brian Bronson sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $465,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Capital Management LLC increased its position in RadiSys by 18.2% in the third quarter. Silver Capital Management LLC now owns 20,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in RadiSys by 90.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 14,276 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in RadiSys by 41.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its position in RadiSys by 46.7% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 119,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in RadiSys during the fourth quarter valued at about $739,000. 61.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RadiSys

Radisys Corporation (Radisys) is a services acceleration company. The Company’s application aware traffic distribution platforms, real-time media processing products and wireless access technologies enable service providers to virtualize and monetize their networks. The Company’s products and services are organized into two segments: Software-Systems, and Embedded Products and Hardware Services.

