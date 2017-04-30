Pilgrim's Pride Co. (PPC) Short Interest Down 1.9% in March

Pilgrim's Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,239,233 shares, a drop of 1.9% from the March 15th total of 22,659,515 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,009,606 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.0 days.

Shares of Pilgrim's Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) opened at 25.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.05. Pilgrim's Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $27.79.

Pilgrim's Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Pilgrim's Pride Co. had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 44.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pilgrim's Pride Co. will post $2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim's Pride Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim's Pride Co. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim's Pride Co. by 9.6% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim's Pride Co. by 8.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim's Pride Co. by 34.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Pilgrim's Pride Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim's Pride Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim's Pride Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pilgrim's Pride Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/short-interest-in-pilgrims-pride-co-ppc-drops-by-1-9-updated.html.

Pilgrim's Pride Co. Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is a retail feed store. It is a producer and seller of chicken with operations in the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. It is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators.

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.