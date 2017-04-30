Nokia Oyj (NOK) Short Interest Update

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,687,236 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the March 15th total of 33,977,836 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,653,094 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Vetr raised Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.57.

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) traded up 0.17% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.73. 30,801,494 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The firm’s market cap is $32.56 billion.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post $0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.1816 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is -142.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 159.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 4,493,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,019,000 after buying an additional 2,759,787 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 336,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 40,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 3,116,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after buying an additional 181,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,134,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 20,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 22.2% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nokia Oyj (NOK) Short Interest Update” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/short-interest-in-nokia-oyj-nok-declines-by-12-6-updated.html.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation is a global provider of network infrastructure and related services, with a focus on mobile broadband, as well as advanced technology development and licensing. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Mobile Broadband, Global Services, Nokia Networks Other and Nokia Technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.