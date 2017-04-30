Kroger Co (KR) Short Interest Up 15.5% in March

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,737,153 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the March 15th total of 17,958,772 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,331,133 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) traded down 1.66% during trading on Friday, hitting $29.65. 8,670,806 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08. Kroger has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $27.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kroger will post $2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Vetr raised shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.97 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

In related news, insider Christopher T. Hjelm sold 12,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $364,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,751,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $131,047.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,240 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,368. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth $135,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 23.4% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 133.4% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 121.7% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co (Kroger) manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. The Company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores and convenience stores throughout the United States. As of January 28, 2017, it had operated approximately 4,000 owned or leased supermarkets, convenience stores, fine jewelry stores, distribution warehouses and food production plants through divisions, subsidiaries or affiliates.

