KeyCorp (KEY) Short Interest Update

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,940,395 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the March 15th total of 27,954,322 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,329,002 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $84,768.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,794.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 55.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) traded down 0.71% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,575,025 shares. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post $1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. DA Davidson started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $19.00 price objective on KeyCorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company. The Company is a bank-based financial services company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, KeyBank National Association (KeyBank), which is engaged in providing banking services. Through KeyBank and other subsidiaries, it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate and institutional clients.

