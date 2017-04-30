Short Interest in Innoviva Inc (INVA) Decreases By 51.5%

Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,337,021 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the March 31st total of 19,263,567 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,616,136 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,126,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,411,000 after buying an additional 152,472 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 160.6% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 183,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 113,388 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter worth about $688,000. ARP Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter worth about $2,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

INVA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Innoviva in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen and Company increased their price objective on Innoviva from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) traded down 6.394% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.785. The company had a trading volume of 2,463,271 shares. Innoviva has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.677 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $40.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.66 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Innoviva will post $1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc, formerly Theravance, Inc, is engaged in the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), including RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA (fluticasone furoate (FF)/vilanterol (VI)) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/vilanterol (UMEC/VI)).

