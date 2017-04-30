Immersion Co. (IMMR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,598,335 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 1,471,388 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,357 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) opened at 8.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61. The company’s market cap is $254.19 million. Immersion has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.92.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Immersion will post ($1.01) EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Immersion in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on Immersion in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Immersion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

In other Immersion news, Director David C. Habiger bought 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.17 per share, with a total value of $39,951.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,241.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Habiger bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $41,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,836.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,068 shares of company stock worth $31,452 in the last three months. 5.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Immersion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Immersion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Immersion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation is a licensing company focused on the creation, design, development and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch when operating digital devices. The Company develops, licenses and supports a range of software and intellectual property (IP). It is focused on the markets, including mobile devices, wearables, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content; console gaming; automotive; medical, and commercial.

