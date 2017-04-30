Short Interest in GGP Inc (GGP) Expands By 17.2%

GGP Inc (NYSE:GGP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 41,812,237 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 35,666,327 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,711,001 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
In other GGP news, CFO Michael B. Berman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GGP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of GGP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GGP by 6.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GGP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GGP during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GGP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of GGP in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on shares of GGP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of GGP in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of GGP in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.
GGP (NYSE:GGP) opened at 21.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $24.69. GGP has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.
GGP (NYSE:GGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. GGP had a net margin of 54.91% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $610.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. GGP’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GGP will post $0.61 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. GGP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.17%.
About GGP
GGP Inc (GGP), formerly General Growth Properties, Inc, is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the operation, development and management of retail and other rental properties, primarily regional malls.
