Short Interest in CVS Health Corp (CVS) Rises By 20.2%

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,874,584 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 24,018,678 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,208,767 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $1,877,631.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,947.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 6,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $479,908.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,796 shares of company stock worth $16,101,642. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,352,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $106,730,000 after buying an additional 418,601 shares during the last quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp by 3.3% in the third quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 35,725 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp by 18.8% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 15,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,930,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) opened at 82.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.93. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $106.67.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 billion. CVS Health Corp had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post $5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. CVS Health Corp’s payout ratio is currently 40.65%.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 target price on CVS Health Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CVS Health Corp from $91.50 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Vetr upgraded CVS Health Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.87 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CVS Health Corp in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America Corp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.67 target price on shares of CVS Health Corp in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.23.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Short Interest in CVS Health Corp (CVS) Rises By 20.2%” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/short-interest-in-cvs-health-corp-cvs-rises-by-20-2.html.

About CVS Health Corp

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.