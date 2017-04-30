Short Interest in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL) Expands By 8.9%

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,694,850 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the March 31st total of 4,310,053 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $24.00 price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 62,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 16.4% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 25,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 350.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,865 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) traded down 2.10% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 139,135 shares. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The stock’s market cap is $288.88 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.81.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.05. The firm earned $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post ($3.24) EPS for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing abuse-deterrent products that incorporate its DETERx platform technology for the treatment of chronic pain and other diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, Xtampza ER (Xtampza), is an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone, a prescribed opioid medication.

