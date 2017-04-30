Citigroup Inc (C) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,514,676 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 24,188,657 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,991,965 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vetr raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.38 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.31.
In other news, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 10,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $565,699.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,186.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Corbat sold 83,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $5,008,759.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,960,328.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,303 shares of company stock worth $12,606,410 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 60.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup (NYSE:C) traded down 0.45% on Friday, reaching $59.12. 11,917,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.23. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $62.53.
Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup will post $5.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 13.56%.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.
