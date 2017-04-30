Biopharmx Corp (NYSE:BPMX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,526 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 2,580,087 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,286,701 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Roth Capital set a $3.00 price target on Biopharmx Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Biopharmx Corp (NYSE:BPMX) opened at 0.8264 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $46.92 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44. Biopharmx Corp has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.22.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/short-interest-in-biopharmx-corp-bpmx-grows-by-33-3.html.

Biopharmx Corp Company Profile

BioPharmX Corporation is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on utilizing its drug delivery technologies to develop and commercialize prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address markets in women’s health and dermatology. Its portfolio of product candidates includes two clinical stage product candidates: BPX01, which is a topical antibiotic for the treatment of acne based on a formulation of minocycline, and BPX03, which is a molecular iodine (I2) tablet for the treatment of benign breast pain associated with fibrocystic breast condition (FBC) and cyclic mastalgia.

