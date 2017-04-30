Short Interest in Ambev SA (ABEV) Increases By 16.0%

Ambev SA (NYSE:ABEV) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,607,769 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 28,101,717 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,239,877 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of Ambev SA (NYSE:ABEV) opened at 5.73 on Friday. Ambev SA has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambev SA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc cut Ambev SA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Horseman Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Ambev SA by 92.2% in the third quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,554,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,099,000 after buying an additional 4,104,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambev SA by 203.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 49,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 32,952 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ambev SA during the third quarter valued at about $326,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ambev SA by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 11,722,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,393,000 after buying an additional 1,483,858 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Ambev SA by 94.6% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 29,607,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,307,000 after buying an additional 14,390,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Short Interest in Ambev SA (ABEV) Increases By 16.0%” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/short-interest-in-ambev-sa-abev-increases-by-16-0.html.

Ambev SA Company Profile

Ambev SA, formerly Inbev Participacoes Societarias SA, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the brewing sector. The Company produces and sells beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated (NANC) beverages across the Americas. The Company’s activities are divided into three segments: Latin America North, including sell of beer, CSD and NANC drinks in Brazil, as well as operations in Dominican Republic, Saint Vincent, Antigua, Dominica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Cuba; Latin America South, distributing products in Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile, Ecuador, Peru and Colombia, and Canada, represented by Labatt’s operations, which comprises sales in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.