Short Interest in Ambev SA (ABEV) Increases By 16.0%

Ambev SA (NYSE:ABEV) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,607,769 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 28,101,717 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,239,877 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Shares of Ambev SA (NYSE:ABEV) opened at 5.73 on Friday. Ambev SA has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45.
ABEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambev SA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc cut Ambev SA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.21.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Horseman Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Ambev SA by 92.2% in the third quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,554,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,099,000 after buying an additional 4,104,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambev SA by 203.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 49,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 32,952 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ambev SA during the third quarter valued at about $326,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ambev SA by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 11,722,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,393,000 after buying an additional 1,483,858 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Ambev SA by 94.6% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 29,607,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,307,000 after buying an additional 14,390,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.
Ambev SA Company Profile
Ambev SA, formerly Inbev Participacoes Societarias SA, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the brewing sector. The Company produces and sells beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated (NANC) beverages across the Americas. The Company’s activities are divided into three segments: Latin America North, including sell of beer, CSD and NANC drinks in Brazil, as well as operations in Dominican Republic, Saint Vincent, Antigua, Dominica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Cuba; Latin America South, distributing products in Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile, Ecuador, Peru and Colombia, and Canada, represented by Labatt’s operations, which comprises sales in Canada.
