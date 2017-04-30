Short Interest in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) Rises By 31.6%

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,109,805 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the March 31st total of 18,320,648 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,343,486 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 31.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Acadia Healthcare Company (NASDAQ:ACHC) opened at 43.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average is $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.37 and a beta of 0.91. Acadia Healthcare Company has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $63.68.

Acadia Healthcare Company (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Acadia Healthcare Company had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $679.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company will post $2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACHC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare Company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other Acadia Healthcare Company news, VP Randall P. Goldberg sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $39,804.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,224.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company by 10.2% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company by 39.2% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Short Interest in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) Rises By 31.6%” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/short-interest-in-acadia-healthcare-company-inc-achc-rises-by-31-6.html.

Acadia Healthcare Company Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc is a provider of behavioral healthcare services, with operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company focuses on acquiring and developing behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. Facilities and U.K. Facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.