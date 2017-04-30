Short Interest in 22nd Century Group Inc (XXII) Increases By 19.1%

22nd Century Group Inc (NYSE:XXII) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,763,832 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the March 31st total of 3,998,316 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,071,854 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

XXII has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 22nd Century Group stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSE:XXII) by 82.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of 22nd Century Group worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of 22nd Century Group (NYSE:XXII) opened at 1.40 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $126.98 million. 22nd Century Group has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09.

