PZ Cussons plc (PZC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, April 13th.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PZC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.41) price objective on shares of PZ Cussons plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Numis Securities Ltd upgraded PZ Cussons plc to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 324 ($4.14) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. HSBC Holdings plc restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.60) target price on shares of PZ Cussons plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Investec restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 394 ($5.04) target price on shares of PZ Cussons plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. PZ Cussons plc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 353.60 ($4.52).

Shares of PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) traded down 0.39% during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 334.60. The stock had a trading volume of 427,050 shares. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.40 billion. PZ Cussons plc has a 12 month low of GBX 291.70 and a 12 month high of GBX 374.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 328.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 325.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/shore-capital-reiterates-hold-rating-for-pz-cussons-plc-pzc-updated.html.

In other news, insider Caroline Silver purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.90) per share, for a total transaction of £30,500 ($38,992.59). Also, insider Jez K. Maiden purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.17) per share, with a total value of £3,260 ($4,167.73).

About PZ Cussons plc

PZ Cussons Plc is a United Kingdom-based consumer products company. The principal activities of the Company are manufacturing and distribution of soaps, detergents, toiletries, beauty products, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, and nutritional products. The Company’s segments include Africa, Asia and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.