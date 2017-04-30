Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, April 13th.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OXIG. N+1 Singer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.36) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments plc in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.95) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments plc in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments plc in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Oxford Instruments plc from GBX 735 ($9.40) to GBX 800 ($10.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments plc in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Oxford Instruments plc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 830.33 ($10.62).
Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) traded up 3.882476% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 958.383911. The company had a trading volume of 76,168 shares. Oxford Instruments plc has a 12-month low of GBX 610.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 990.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 547.23 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 829.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 744.54.
Oxford Instruments plc Company Profile
Oxford Instruments plc is a provider of technology tools and systems for industry and research. The Company operates through three segments: Nanotechnology Tools, Industrial Products and Service. The Nanotechnology Tools segment offers technology products serving research customers in both the public and private sectors.
