Polar Capital Holdings plc (POLR) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) in a research report released on Thursday, April 13th.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 385 ($4.92) target price on shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Numis Securities Ltd upped their target price on Polar Capital Holdings plc from GBX 325 ($4.15) to GBX 360 ($4.60) and gave the stock an add rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.54) target price on shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) traded down 0.1267% during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 389.9311. The stock had a trading volume of 110,264 shares. The company’s market cap is GBX 351.63 million. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 262.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 395.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 362.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 330.74.

In related news, insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.74), for a total value of £500,850 ($640,309.38). Also, insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.79), for a total value of £750,000 ($958,834.06).

Polar Capital Holdings plc Company Profile

Polar Capital Holdings plc is an investment management company. The Company is engaged in the provision of investment management and advisory services. The Company offers professional and institutional investors a range of geographical and sector investment opportunities. The Company offers fundamental funds diversified by asset class, geographical, sectoral specialization, strategy and structure.

