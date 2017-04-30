Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SH) is set to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) opened at 75.95 on Friday. Shopify Inc has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.91 and a 200 day moving average of $53.04. The firm’s market capitalization is $6.81 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Shopify Inc (US) in a report on Friday, January 6th. Vetr downgraded Shopify Inc (US) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.04 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Shopify Inc (US) in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Shopify Inc (US) from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Shopify Inc (US) in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Shopify Inc (US) (SHOP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/shopify-inc-us-shop-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

About Shopify Inc (US)

Shopify Inc (Shopify) provides a cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The Company offers subscription solutions and merchant solutions. The Company’s software is used by merchants to run their business across all of their sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts and marketplaces.

