Shire PLC (SHP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Shire PLC (LON:SHP) will announce its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shire PLC (LON:SHP) opened at 4537.00 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 40.96 billion. Shire PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2,707.19 and a 12-month high of GBX 5,377.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,663.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,692.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of GBX 20.64 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Shire PLC’s previous dividend of $3.51. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%.

SHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 6,500 ($83.10) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($76.71) target price on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($75.43) target price on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Shire PLC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,115.60 ($78.18).

In related news, insider William Burns acquired 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,742 ($60.62) per share, for a total transaction of £6,449.12 ($8,244.85).

About Shire PLC

Shire plc is a biotech company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions. The Company’s segment is engaged in research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines. It focuses its development resources on projects in various therapeutic areas (TAs), including Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, Hematology, Oncology, Immunology, Gastrointestinal (GI)/Metabolic/Endocrinology Diseases.

