Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) Short Interest Update

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,181,914 shares, a growth of 3.5% from the March 15th total of 2,108,753 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,588 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) opened at 32.00 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $1.57 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average is $27.70. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $42.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company during the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company during the third quarter valued at about $30,344,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHEN shares. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a telecommunications holding company. The Company’s segments are Wireless, Cable, Wireline and Other. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides both regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to end user customers and other telecommunications providers in Virginia, West Virginia, central Pennsylvania, western Maryland, and portions of Kentucky and Ohio.

