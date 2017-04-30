ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.02

News stories about ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) have trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ServisFirst Bancshares earned a daily sentiment score of 0.02 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 41 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) traded down 0.74% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.80. 165,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.90. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $42.66.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 34.23%. The company had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post $1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SFBS shares. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $31.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

In other news, VP Clarence C. Pouncey III sold 50,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $2,095,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 30,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $1,261,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 41,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,826 and have sold 102,102 shares valued at $4,259,654. Company insiders own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company whose business is conducted by its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank (the Bank). The Company’s principal business is to accept deposits from the public and to make loans and other investments. The Company, through its bank, originates commercial, consumer and other loans; accept deposits; provides electronic banking services, such as online and mobile banking, including remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management services, and provides correspondent banking services to other financial institutions.

