Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.04

News coverage about Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Seres Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) opened at 9.83 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $396.82 million. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $35.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The company earned $3 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 million. The business’s revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post ($2.75) EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCRB. FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price target on Seres Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc is a microbiome therapeutics platform company. The Company is engaged in developing a class of biological drugs, which is referred as Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics. The Company’s drugs are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The Company is focused on implementing its microbiome therapeutics platform to develop Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome.

