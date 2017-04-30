Seaport Global Securities Comments on Astec Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2017 Earnings (ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Astec Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Astec Industries’ FY2017 earnings at $2.78 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.51 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) opened at 63.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.37. Astec Industries has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $73.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.64 and its 200-day moving average is $64.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Astec Industries by 60.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $615,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Astec Industries by 11.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,350,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,018,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Astec Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Astec Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman W Norman Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.77, for a total transaction of $313,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities. Its segments include Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group and Energy Group. The Infrastructure Group segment is made up of five business units, including Astec, Inc, Roadtec, Inc, Carlson Paving Products, Inc, Astec Mobile Machinery GmbH and Astec Australia Pty Ltd.

