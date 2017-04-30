Seadrill Ltd (SDRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $584.11 Million

Analysts expect Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) to announce $584.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Seadrill’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $555.91 million and the highest is $612.3 million. Seadrill posted sales of $891 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Seadrill will report full-year sales of $584.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.98 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seadrill.

Shares of Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) traded up 3.3099% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.6898. 5,411,654 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20. The stock’s market capitalization is $347.97 million. Seadrill has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.74.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Limited is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs and jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-, mid-, deep-, and ultra deepwater areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

