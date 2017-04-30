Scotiabank Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Exco Technologies Limited (XTC)

Scotiabank reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) in a research note released on Sunday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a C$15.00 target price on the stock.

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) opened at 11.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $482.06 million and a P/E ratio of 10.29. Exco Technologies Limited has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $13.48.

In other Exco Technologies Limited news, insider Paul Robbins sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.96, for a total transaction of C$120,796.00.

Exco Technologies Limited Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited is a designer, developer and manufacturer of dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. The Company’s segments include casting and extrusion, and automotive solutions. The casting and extrusion segment designs, develops and manufactures die-casting and extrusion tooling, and consumable parts for both aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

