Sciencast Management LP Sells 6,476 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Sciencast Management LP cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,476 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $2,516,000. Finally, Advisor Consultant Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $942,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) traded down 0.70% during trading on Friday, hitting $87.00. 10,755,629 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $309.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.66 and its 200-day moving average is $83.39. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $93.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $25.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post $6.70 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America Corp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.21.

In related news, COO Matthew E. Zames sold 3,405 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $289,629.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,986,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Crown bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.48 per share, for a total transaction of $983,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 299,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,632,203.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

