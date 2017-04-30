Saputo Inc. (SAP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$49.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAP. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Saputo in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Saputo in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Saputo in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) opened at 44.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion and a PE ratio of 25.36. Saputo has a one year low of $36.40 and a one year high of $48.98.

In other news, insider Gabriel Palombaro sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.75, for a total value of C$375,683.00. Also, Director Karen Kinsley bought 1,000 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$44.75 per share, with a total value of C$44,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 43,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,841 in the last 90 days.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets and distributes dairy products, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products and dairy ingredients. The Company has three geographic sectors. The Canada Sector consists of Dairy Division (Canada). The USA Sector aggregates the Cheese Division (USA) and the Dairy Foods Division (USA).

