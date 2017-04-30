Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on May 23rd

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

Shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) opened at 115.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.73. Sanderson Farms has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $116.34. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.40. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company earned $688.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post $8.89 EPS for the current year.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Sidoti downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.13.

In related news, Director Robert C. Khayat sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $113,510.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,015.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $157,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,202.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,529 shares of company stock worth $853,643 in the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on May 23rd” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/sanderson-farms-inc-safm-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-24-on-may-23rd.html.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company. The Company is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh and frozen chicken, and also preparation, processing, marketing and distribution of processed and minimally prepared chicken. It sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack and frozen chicken, in whole, cut-up and boneless form, under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, casual dining operators, customers reselling frozen chicken into export markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.