Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.5 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will report $28.5 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.85 million. Safe Bulkers posted sales of $24.7 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year sales of $28.5 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.1 million to $148.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $173.31 million per share, with estimates ranging from $141.5 million to $216.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Safe Bulkers had a negative net margin of 75.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $32.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Safe Bulkers in a report on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. DNB Markets raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Safe Bulkers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.30 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Safe Bulkers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.92.

Shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) traded down 4.91% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.13. 539,245 shares of the stock traded hands. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. The company’s market capitalization is $211.16 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 150,800 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 43.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC now owns 340,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 102,232 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,229,000. 12.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is the acquisition, ownership and operation of drybulk vessels. The Company’s vessels operate across the world, carrying drybulk cargo for the consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. The Company is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along shipping routes across the world.

