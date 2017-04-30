SAExploration Holdings (SAEX) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about SAExploration Holdings (NASDAQ:SAEX) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SAExploration Holdings earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 33 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

SAExploration Holdings (NASDAQ:SAEX) opened at 5.50 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $51.47 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82. SAExploration Holdings has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $118.80.

