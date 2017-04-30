Ryder System (R) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Ryder System (NYSE:R) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ryder System earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 58 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Ryder System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) traded down 1.05% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.91. 829,822 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average of $74.96. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $56.98 and a 12 month high of $85.42.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System will post $4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Jones sold 4,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $299,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 8,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $653,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,783 shares of company stock worth $1,127,617. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is engaged in offering transportation and supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), which provides leasing, commercial rental, contract maintenance, and contract-related maintenance of trucks, tractors and trailers to customers principally in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom; Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), which provides vehicles and drivers as part of a dedicated transportation solution in the United States, and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), which provides supply chain solutions, including distribution and transportation services in North America and Asia.

