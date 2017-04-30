24,891 Shares in Heritage Oaks Bancorp (HEOP) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Oaks Bancorp (NASDAQ:HEOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,891 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Heritage Oaks Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HEOP. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Heritage Oaks Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,162,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,529,000 after buying an additional 70,873 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Oaks Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,975,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Heritage Oaks Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $14,449,000. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Oaks Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heritage Oaks Bancorp (NASDAQ:HEOP) traded down 0.30% on Friday, reaching $13.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. Heritage Oaks Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $14.44.

Heritage Oaks Bancorp (NASDAQ:HEOP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Heritage Oaks Bancorp had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. Analysts predict that Heritage Oaks Bancorp will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Oaks Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Oaks Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Heritage Oaks Bancorp Company Profile

Heritage Oaks Bancorp is a bank holding company for Heritage Oaks Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community-oriented financial services company that provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses and consumers. As of December 31, 2016, its products and services were offered primarily through 12 retail branches located on the Central Coast of California, in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties and through other direct channels, including a loan production office in Ventura County.

