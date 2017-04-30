Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $290,000 in DSP Group, Inc. (DSPG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of DSP Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSPG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of DSP Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of DSP Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 63,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of DSP Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 23,394 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) remained flat at $12.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 127,835 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.39. The company has a market cap of $275.16 million, a P/E ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 0.97. DSP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. DSP Group had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company earned $27.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DSP Group, Inc. will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/russell-investments-group-ltd-takes-position-in-dsp-group-inc-dspg-updated.html.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on DSP Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of DSP Group in a report on Friday. Dougherty & Co boosted their target price on DSP Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc is a global provider of wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. Delivering semiconductor system solutions with software and hardware reference designs, the Company enables original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, consumer electronics manufacturers and service providers to develop new products.

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.