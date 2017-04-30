3,614 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,372,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $698,218,000 after buying an additional 411,086 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 90.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 100.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 8,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) traded down 0.71% on Friday, reaching $92.03. The company had a trading volume of 840,671 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.94. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.60 and a 1-year high of $93.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.50.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.26. The firm earned $387.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.42 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post $2.50 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WST. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a manufacturer of packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. The Company’s products include vial containment solutions, prefillable systems, self-injection platforms, cartridge systems and components, reconstitution and transfer systems, intradermal delivery solutions, specialty components, and contract manufacturing and analytical services.

