48,648 Shares in Salem Media Group Inc (SALM) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Salem Media Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SALM. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 37.7% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the third quarter worth approximately $698,000. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) remained flat at $7.65 on Friday. 62,361 shares of the stock were exchanged. Salem Media Group Inc has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $198.97 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Salem Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/russell-investments-group-ltd-invests-299000-in-salem-media-group-inc-salm-updated.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

In related news, insider David Evans sold 11,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $89,554.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,837.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 14,245 shares of company stock worth $107,219 in the last 90 days. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc, formerly Salem Communications Corporation, is a multi-media company specializing in Christian and Conservative content, with media properties consisting of radio broadcasting, digital media, and book, magazine and newsletter publishing. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing.

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.