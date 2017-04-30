Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Stake in First Data Corp (FDC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of First Data Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Data Corp by 21.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Data Corp by 29.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of First Data Corp by 31.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of First Data Corp during the third quarter worth $179,000. 36.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) traded down 0.06% during trading on Friday, hitting $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,406,939 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06. First Data Corp has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $16.67.

First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. First Data Corp had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Data Corp will post $1.52 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/russell-investments-group-ltd-buys-shares-of-19351-first-data-corp-fdc-updated.html.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Data Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of First Data Corp in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Vetr downgraded First Data Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on First Data Corp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of First Data Corp in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

First Data Corp Company Profile

First Data Corporation is a provider of commerce-enabling technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions and card issuers. The Company’s segments are Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), Network & Security Solutions (NSS), and Corporate. The GBS segment provides businesses of all sizes and types with a range of solutions at the point of sale, including merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, point-of-sale, and other business solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for First Data Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Data Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.