Short Interest in RPX Corp (RPXC) Drops By 7.9%

RPX Corp (NASDAQ:RPXC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 411,055 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 446,218 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,330 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other RPX Corp news, insider Mallun Yen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven S. Swank sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $50,713.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,827. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,028 shares of company stock valued at $217,678. 6.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Holding Co. raised its position in shares of RPX Corp by 13.8% in the third quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 12,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of RPX Corp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of RPX Corp during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Princeton Alpha Management LP raised its position in shares of RPX Corp by 68.2% in the third quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP now owns 40,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RPX Corp by 8.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RPXC. Zacks Investment Research raised RPX Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen and Company reduced their price target on RPX Corp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised RPX Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of RPX Corp (NASDAQ:RPXC) opened at 12.84 on Friday. RPX Corp has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $623.07 million, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15.

RPX Corp (NASDAQ:RPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.58 million. RPX Corp had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RPX Corp will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/rpx-corp-rpxc-sees-significant-decline-in-short-interest-updated.html.

RPX Corp Company Profile

RPX Corporation is engaged in providing an alternative to litigation through its patent risk management services. The Company helps companies reduce patent litigation risk and corporate legal expense through two primary service offerings: patent risk management services and discovery services. It operates through two segments: patent risk management and discovery services.

Receive News & Ratings for RPX Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPX Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.