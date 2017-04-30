Royal Mail PLC (RMG) Earns “Sell” Rating from Liberum Capital

Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, April 13th. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.11) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.62% from the stock’s previous close.

RMG has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC Holdings plc restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 513 ($6.56) target price on shares of Royal Mail PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail PLC in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays PLC lowered their price target on Royal Mail PLC from GBX 575 ($7.35) to GBX 515 ($6.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Royal Mail PLC from GBX 600 ($7.67) to GBX 545 ($6.97) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 559 ($7.15) price target on shares of Royal Mail PLC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Mail PLC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 463.82 ($5.93).

Shares of Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) traded down 3.9150% during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 402.5604. The stock had a trading volume of 5,885,104 shares. Royal Mail PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 397.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 549.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 4.03 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 415.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 441.47.

About Royal Mail PLC

Royal Mail plc provides postal services. The Company’s segments include UK Parcels, International & Letters (UKPIL), General Logistics Systems (GLS) and Other. UKPIL operates in the United Kingdom collecting and delivering parcels and letters through approximately two main networks, the Royal Mail Core Network and Parcelforce Worldwide.

