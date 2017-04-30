Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s (RDSA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc reissued their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) in a report released on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a GBX 2,600 ($33.24) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RDSA. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.80) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.68) price objective (down previously from GBX 2,450 ($31.32)) on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($34.52) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($31.32) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.24) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,323.19 ($29.70).

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) traded down 0.3979% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2008.1515. 5,508,763 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,087.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,115.17. Royal Dutch Shell Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,644.10 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,295.50.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/royal-dutch-shell-plc-rdsa-rating-reiterated-by-hsbc-holdings-plc-updated.html.

In other Royal Dutch Shell Plc news, insider Simon Henry sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,285 ($29.21), for a total transaction of £1,142,500 ($1,460,623.88).

About Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Royal Dutch Shell plc (Shell) is an independent oil and gas company, based in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. Upstream combines the operating segments Upstream International and Upstream Americas, which are engaged in searching for and recovering crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction and transportation of gas, the extraction of bitumen from oil sands and converting it into synthetic crude oil, and wind energy.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.