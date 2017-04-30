Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.66 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.6638 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Royal Bank of Canada has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years. Royal Bank of Canada has a payout ratio of 47.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $5.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) traded down 0.33% during trading on Friday, reaching $68.48. 1,228,394 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.28. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $76.01. The company has a market capitalization of $101.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post $5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.63.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), is a diversified financial services company. The Company provides personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, investor services and capital markets products and services on a global basis. The Company serves personal, business, public sector and institutional clients in Canada, the United States and approximately 40 other countries.

