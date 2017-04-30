Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for 3M Co (MMM)

3M Co (NYSE:MMM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Saturday. They presently have a $191.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior target price of $187.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.47% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MMM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $206.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Vetr downgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $201.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.84.
3M (NYSE:MMM) traded down 0.14% during trading on Friday, hitting $195.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,467,076 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.09. 3M has a 12-month low of $163.17 and a 12-month high of $197.12. The company has a market capitalization of $117.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.04.
3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 43.82%. The business earned $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post $8.88 earnings per share for the current year.
In other 3M news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 2,888 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.31, for a total value of $523,623.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,073.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul A. Keel sold 8,440 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.24, for a total transaction of $1,529,665.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,885. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in 3M by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 3.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
3M Company Profile
3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, electronics, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.
