Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for 3M Co (MMM)

3M Co (NYSE:MMM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Saturday. They presently have a $191.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior target price of $187.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MMM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $206.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Vetr downgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $201.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM) traded down 0.14% during trading on Friday, hitting $195.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,467,076 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.09. 3M has a 12-month low of $163.17 and a 12-month high of $197.12. The company has a market capitalization of $117.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 43.82%. The business earned $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post $8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for 3M Co (MMM)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/royal-bank-of-canada-reiterates-outperform-rating-for-3m-co-mmm.html.

In other 3M news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 2,888 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.31, for a total value of $523,623.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,073.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul A. Keel sold 8,440 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.24, for a total transaction of $1,529,665.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,885. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in 3M by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 3.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, electronics, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.