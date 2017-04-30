Crossamerica Partners’ (CAPL) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) in a report issued on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $27.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crossamerica Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Crossamerica Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) traded up 0.04% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.13. 23,723 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $875.98 million, a P/E ratio of 119.32 and a beta of 1.36. Crossamerica Partners has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $27.94.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Crossamerica Partners had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The company earned $501.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.76 million. Analysts predict that Crossamerica Partners will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Crossamerica Partners’s previous dividend of $0.51. Crossamerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 875.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPL. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the third quarter worth $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 12.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Crossamerica Partners by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Crossamerica Partners by 21.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crossamerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP is a limited partnership engaged in the wholesale distribution of motor fuel, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. The Company operates in two segments: wholesale and retail. The wholesale segment is engaged in the wholesale distribution of motor fuel to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, Dunne Manning Stores LLC (DMS), CST Brands, Inc and subsidiaries (CST) and company operated retail sites.

